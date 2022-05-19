Municipal corporation receives 4 lakh textbooks

Total demand for 6.65 lakh books

Aurangabad, May 19:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has received a stock of 4.4 lakh textbooks under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan this year before the start of the academic year. The stock was received from Balbharati Pune on Thursday.

The books are kept in the godowns at Osmanpura and Cidco N-7. It is claimed that books will be distributed to students on the first day of the academic year starting in June. The books will be distributed to municipal schools and aided schools in the city before the commencement of school. Yuvraj Babje and Ansari Fahimoddin and other officials have been given the responsibility of distributing books. As soon as the first batch of books arrived from Balbharati on Thursday, deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, education officer Ramnath Thore, cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar, CBSE headmaster Shashikant Ubale visited Osmanpura and took stock.

Remaining books in two days

The corporation has demanded 6.56 lakh books from Balbharati for 1.37 lakh students in 502 schools of all mediums for this academic year. Out of which 61 per cent or 4.4 lakh books have been sent by Balbharati, informed Dnyandev Sangle, programme officer, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The rest of the textbooks will be delivered in two days, he claimed.