Municipal schools to soon get headmasters

Aurangabad:

A senior teacher who has been working in a municipal school for years has not been promoted. Teachers who are on the verge of retirement will now be promoted to the post of headmaster. As per the instructions of administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary, the education department has invited proposals from interested teachers. Eligible teachers will be promoted on the basis of criteria after screening the proposals received.

There are a total of 70 municipal schools of Marathi and Urdu medium in the city. Taking into account the number of students in these schools for the academic year 2022-23, the post of headmaster is being sanctioned at 26 places. Out of them, currently 15 schools have headmasters. Administrator Chaudhary constituted a committee for filling four posts of headmasters of Marathi medium and seven of Urdu medium schools.

Proposals were invited from eligible teachers under the guidance of deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad. Proposals received will be scrutinized on November 9 by the committee. Thereafter promotion orders will be issued to the eligible teachers. Acting education officer Sanjeev Sonar said that the headmasters will be posted in the required schools.