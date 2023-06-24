Munishri Arhatkumar arrives in the city for chaturmas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Munishri Arhatkumar arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday to observe Chaturmas, a four-month period of spiritual practice in the Jain tradition. He was given a warm welcome by devotees at Terapanth Bhavan in Pandariba, where he recited the Mahamantra to mark the beginning of the observance.

Accompanied by Munishri Jaideepkumar and Munishri Bharatkumar, Munishri Arhatkumar was greeted by members of the community at Kranti Chowk, where a procession was organized. The procession started from Nutan Colony and passed through Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, Machli Khadak, Bhandi Bazar, and culminated at Pandariba.

During the Chaturmas, discourses will be held at Terapanth Bhavan, which Munishri Jaideepkumar described as a 'health care centre' for spiritual well-being. Munishri Bharatkumar urged devotees to attend the discourses.

Sakal Jain Samaj treasurer GM Bothra, vice president Vilas Sahuji, Dr Prakash Zambad, Zumbarlal Pagariya, and others were present.