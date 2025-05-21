Murder confirmed in case of youth found near illegal liquor den

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man, initially admitted to the government medical college and hospital (GMCH) as an unknown seizure patient, was confirmed to be a murder victim. Following a post-mortem report revealing multiple injuries, Jinsi Police arrested two accused involved in an assault near an illegal liquor den.

The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Sami (29), a resident of Shatabdi Nagar. The incident took place on April 16 near an illegal liquor den in Ravindranagar. Sami was assaulted by two individuals who later claimed he had suffered a seizure. However, the post-mortem examination revealed 17 injuries, including a fatal blow to the head, prompting the Jinsi Police to register a murder case and arrest the accused. The arrested individuals are Nazim Shah (42, Katkat Gate), and Shaikh Arbaaz (24, Shahabazar), according to senior police inspector Dilip Gangurde. As per the complaint filed by police sub inspector Pratap Salve of Jinsi Police Station, the investigation uncovered that Nitin Dabhade and Shaikh Arbaaz were known to the deceased. Dabhade operates an illegal liquor joint at his aunt’s residence in Ravindranagar. Mohammad Shah, one of the accused, worked there selling liquor, while Arbaaz is Dabhade’s brother-in-law. Sami, Arbaaz, and Nazim were close friends and habitual drinkers. On the day of the incident, Sami had visited the liquor joint. A dispute broke out between him and the accused Nazim and Arbaaz, which escalated into a physical assault involving a weapon. Sami succumbed to his injuries during the attack. Following the assault, Arbaaz called Dabhade for assistance. Together, they took Sami to GMCH and falsely claimed he was an unknown person suffering from seizures. Initially, police registered a case of accidental death but kept the investigation open while awaiting the post-mortem report. On Monday, April 19, the medical report confirmed 17 external injuries and internal trauma, including a fatal head injury, clearly indicating homicide. Based on these findings, Jinsi Police registered a murder case and arrested both Nazim and Arbaaz.