Music lovers to experience Arijit live in concert

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city music lovers will experience Arijit Singh, who sungs hundreds of melodious songs and won the hearts of the youngsters live in concert on Sunday evening. The preparations for this grand show have been completed and now everyone is eagerly waiting for tomorrow evening.

The programme organised by Paytm Insider will start at 6.30 pm at Riddhi - Siddhi Landmark on Prozone Mall to Kalagram Road. The concert will be held on 1.80 lakh hectares of land and around 10,000 people will witness this memorable event.

An enormous stage measuring 120 feet by 60 feet with 180 feet long ramp has been established at the venue. A 60 feet high rooftop has also been established and for the first time in the city ‘LED Mesh’ will be used. A 24 by 24 LED Mesh will be erected. There will be 175 moving laser lights. An advanced sound system will provide an uniform audio effect to all 10,000 spectators.

600 people worked day and night

Arijit Singh’s troop of musicians will have 50 people along with 200 guards for security purposes. Around 600 people were working day and night for the preparation of this grand event. Most of these people have come from Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

5 entrance gates

There will be five entrances to enter the venue for Arijeet Singh’s live concert. Five Vanity vans were brought from Mumbai and one of them will be for Arijit Singh.