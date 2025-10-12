Musical tribute to ‘Kishore Da’; Memories to be rekindled through melodies

This program will be held on October 13 at 7:30 PM at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, Osmanpura. With the courtesy of Sur Singer Musical Group and Sandeep Sound, the melodious journey of Kishore Kumar’s popular and timeless songs will take place. Singers Lakshmikant Kale, Raju Kaje, Anagha Kale, Aniruddha Varangaonkar, and Deepa Kal* will present Kishore Da’s songs.

The Rebirth of Kishore Kumar’s evergreen songs

Zindagi Ek Safar

Kishore Da’s songs have ruled for many decades be it a romance-filled tune like “Roop Tera Mastana” or a song like “Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana” that teaches us to look at life positively. Each of his songs still holds a special place in the hearts of listeners, and this liveliness will once again be experienced.

Entry to the program is free, but the number of seats is limited.

Some seats are reserved for invitees.

One entry pass will allow entry for one person only.Attendees are requested to secure their seats 15 minutes before the program begins. Seating will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, citizens may contact 9823335581, the organizers have appealed.