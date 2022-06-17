Mustafa Dum Biryani's 6th branch in Waluj

Aurangabad, June 17:

Considering the preference of the foodies of the historical Aurangabad city, their favorite Mustafa Dum Biryani store has launched its 6th branch at Waluj. The first branch was opened at City Chowk, second at Osmanpura, third at Sutgirni Chowk, fourth at Cidco, fifth at Nirala Bazar and sixth branch at Waluj.

The biryani of Mustafa Dum Biryani is categorized as the best by the fact that the taste cannot be found anywhere else. Customers who once visited Mustafa are sure to pay another visit to taste the varieties of Biryanis available at Mustafa Dum Biryani. People from all walks of life including doctors, engineers, lawyers were present on the occasion. Consumers should definitely enjoy all types of biryani, appealed Taha Nilwala, Tahir Nilwala.