M’wada farmers, priests find it tough to find brides

Youths with farmland worth crores are also facing rejections due to rising expectations of brides

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The marriage landscape in Marathwada has undergone a shift over the past 30 years, with an increasing imbalance between the number of young men and women. This has led to a situation where many eligible bachelors, especially those from farming families, and priests occupations are finding it difficult to find brides.

One of the main reasons for this is the rising expectations of brides. They are increasingly looking for husbands who are employed in the IT sector or other high-paying jobs. They are also more likely to prefer men who are from urban areas. As a result of these factors, many young farmers are facing rejection from potential brides. This is despite the fact that they may have valuable farmland. The perception is that farming is a difficult and demanding lifestyle, and many young women are not interested in it. The situation is also challenging for priests. While they may enjoy financial stability in their seasonal occupation, they often face social stigma. This makes it difficult for them to find life partners.

There should be flexibility

The call for adaptation becomes evident as young women, even those highly educated, navigate the marriage landscape. While expectations are legitimate, there should be flexibility as individuals surpass their thirties, acknowledging the value of compromise in achieving marital harmony, said Sudhir Naik, of Vadhu Var Suchak Mandal.

Govt should create more jobs

The mandals are also urging the government to create more job opportunities in Marathwada. This would help to improve the financial prospects of young men and make them more attractive to potential brides.