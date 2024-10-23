NAAC visits hostels, research centres & depts on 2nd day;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Peer Team of NAAC visited hostels and various research centres and interacted with students and researchers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, on Wednesday, the second day of their visit.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, a seven-member NAAC Peer Team led by Dr A N Roy arrived in Bamu on Tuesday morning for three days of academic and administrative assessment to grade the university.

The Peer Team was divided into three groups: A, B, and C. Each team visited 8 departments on the first day. Thus, the evaluation for the 24 academic departments was completed yesterday only.

The B- team paid a visit to the departments of Chemistry, Physics, Water and Land Management, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Management Science, Education, English and Dramatics and Folk Art of the Dharashiv sub-centre today.

The remaining two teams visited hostels, and different research centres and interacted with students and researchers. They also visited the RUSA Centre, Paul Herbert Centre, CFART, AIC Bamu Foundation, Jaldoot Dam, Student Hostels, History Museum, Digital Studio, Sports Ground, Athletic Ground, Placement Cell, Student Grievance Redressal Committee, Anti Ragging Cell in the afternoon and garden, Orchard, Earn and Learn Scheme, Internal Grievance Committee, Student Development Department and Health Center in the evening session.

The team visited 35 academics, 30 administrative departments and research centres during the last two days. The Peer Team will hold an ‘Exit Meeting’ on October 24, the last date of the visit and hand over the report to the vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari in the presence of Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, deans and department heads.