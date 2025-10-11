Naam foundation, Canpack India aid flood victims

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a joint initiative, Naam Foundation and Canpack India, Waluj, distributed grocery kits to flood-affected families in Hiradpuri, Takli Ambad, Awade Unchegaon, and Navgaon near the Godavari river through Kishor Tangde of the M Paithankar Group.

The distribution took place on Saturday at 11 am in the premises of Dr Suresh Chaudhari School. Social workers, Gram Panchayat members, teachers, and volunteers from the M Paithankar Group were present at the event. Tangde expressed gratitude to Naam Foundation and Canpack India for supporting the initiative.