Nabhrang pays online tribute to ND Mahanor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Nabhrang Pratishthan recently honored the acclaimed nature poet, late ND Mahanor, through a virtual event. Organizer Shripad Pade highlighted Mahanor's impactful poetry and global reach facilitated by online platforms.

The event, held on August 9, featured poet Praveen Raibagkar reciting Mahanor's poems. RJ Vishwas Joshi shared personal connections, emphasizing Mahanor's enduring influence. He emphasized that Mahanor's essence remains unique and unchanging. Singer-poetess Pallavi Prasanna paid homage through poignant songs.

Mahanor's political involvement and insights on rural life were recognized. Environmentalist Sunanda Patil praised his water management commitment. Prasad Palav, Avinash Shinde, Gopinath Kulkarni, Purushottam Ingle, and Vaishali Ghadge participated in the online ceremony.