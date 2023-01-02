Nadda’s speech moments

I am very fortunate that I could visit the pious place of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.This is a land of warrior. In 1857, around 24 warriors from this area laid their lives in the freedom struggle.

State heading ahead in new leadership

The state is heading forward in the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde and with the support of Devendra Fadnavis. There was brief patch in between which in the name of Mahavikas took Maharashtra towards the Maha-destruction. The corruption reached to its apex and family lineage gained importance. The welfare works hampered but today, the task of development has started again.

During the Ukraine and Russia war, no country tried to bring the Indian back to India. However, India took initiative, PM Modi talked with the heads of Russia and Ukraine and stopped the war for some time and evacuated 32,000 Indian students from Ukraine.