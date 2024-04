Naim Akhtar gets PhD

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathvada University has conferred Ph D on Naim Akhtar Siraj Khan in Urdu.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Critical and Research Review on Fiction of Zakia Mashhadi’ under the guidance of Dr Shurfun Nihar, former head of the Department of Urdu, Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women. Her book "Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi, A Humorist" based on her research was also published.