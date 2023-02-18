Names & number of counsellors, Mandal officers for HSC, and SSC students
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 18, 2023 07:00 PM 2023-02-18T19:00:02+5:30 2023-02-18T19:00:02+5:30
Aurangabad: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the names and contact numbers of ...
Aurangabad:
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the names and contact numbers of counsellors and Mandal officers to help HSC, and SSC students.
The examinations of HSC will commence on February 21, 2023, while SSC students will take their first paper on March 2. The State Board released the names and contact numbers of counsellors to counsel students to reduce their stress.
box
District-wise counsellors' numbers are as follows;
District------------counsellors names-----mobile number
Aurangabad------Balasaheb Chopade--------9284847582
Aurangabad------Shashimohan Shirsath------9422715546
Beed---------------Mutkule S P---------------9689640500
Beed---------------Saundale C A--------------9422930599
Jalna---------------S T Pawar-----------------9405913800
Jalna---------------Khandebharad Suryakant--9404606479
Parbhani-----------P M Sonawne--------------9422178101
Parbhani-----------Ameer Khan----------------9860444986
Hingoli--------------Khillare S G-----------------9011594944
Hingoli--------------D R Chavan----------------9822706102
Box
Divisional level Mandal officers for help
The Board also released the details of divisional level Mandal officers to clear doubts of students and their parents about the examination. They will be available between 9 am to 7 pm during the examinations schedule.
--Mobile numbers of HSC Mandal officers are as follows; 0240-2334228, 8379035572, 9850436291, 9325817006 and 9699796462
--Mobile numbers of SSC Mandal officers are as follows; 0240-2334228, 9518926421, 7040233225, 9860615637 and 9699796462Open in app