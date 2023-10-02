Nand Mahotsav celebrated at Kasuparakh Galli

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Devotees were crowded at the oldest Ksuparakh Galli in the city to celebrate the Nand Mahotsav on Monday. A tableau of the birth of Shri Krishna was the centre of attraction of the Mahotsav. An idol of Lord Vitthalnath was place in a decorated cradle. Yuva Vaishnavacharya Goswami 108 Shri Bagdhish Baba pulled the cradle with a rope. At the same time, the youth from the Bhajan Mandal sung the Bhajan ‘Hathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Kanhaiyya Lal Ki’ and the devotees danced to its tune.

Shri Vitthalnathji Sahayya Trust organised the Shri Vitthalesh Pushti Mahotsav Shikshamrut Pravachan and Chhapan Bhog (Bada Mathorath) at Haveli (temple) in Kasuparath Galli. During the Mahotsav, Daan Ekadashi, Brajkamal Mahotsav, Mangal Va Vachanamrut Mahotsav were organised on September 30, Bagicha Manorath on October 1 and Nand Mahotsav today at 11.30 am. The prasada of Laddu was distributed to the devotees.

On the occasion of the Harirai Mahaprabhu Janmostav, a procession has been organised on Tuesday. It will start from Dwarkadhish Mandir near Gujarathi High School at 3 pm and will pass through Pandariba Road, Gulzar Talkies, Keli Bazar, Supari Hanuman and will reach Karuparakh Galli.