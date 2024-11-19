Narayana announces scholarships

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSN-Narayana Coaching Centre recently declared the results of all India Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT)-2024.

The Coaching Centre felicitated top performers at ‘ Toppers Meet UDDAN’ organised here recently. Speaking at the event, centre director Dr Vishal Ladniya emphasised the importance of a competitive approach in today's world. He announced attractive scholarships and early bird offers to encourage students.

He launched two-year regular batches for engineering (JEE) and medical courses (NEET), foundation courses and a specialised ‘Spark batch’ for engineering aspirants. A centre of excellence for medical courses, modelled after Narayana Hyderabad's branch, will be followed here. “This initiative aims to prepare students for admission to premier institutes like AIIMS. The grand felicitation ceremony will be held on December 1,” said Dr Ladniya. Datta Jadhav introduced the dignitaries while Rajesh Patil conducted the proceedings of the programme.