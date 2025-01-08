Narayana is university of knowledge: Gov Bagade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the 19th anniversary of Narayana Coaching Centre Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch, a student development conference was held, recently. The meritorious students of the national level were honoured in the presence of Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagade.

Director of Narayana, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dr Vishal Ladniya, director of Stepping Stones Naseem Rahim, trustee of RJ International School Parameshwar Salunke , secretary of Agrasen Vidyamandir Nidhi Agarwal, chairman of Bhondwe Patil Public School Hanuman Bondwe were present.

Governor Bagade said that Narayana is not just a name but a university of knowledge and is working to create thousands of students.

Dr Ladniya said that Narayana Institute has been producing many students in the city for 19 years.

Meritorious students of various examinations Atharva Rahatekar, Shashank Mishra, Iswari Ahirrao, Aryan Linge, Swaraj Pathade, Parth Shingane, Srishti Kale, Rajvardhan Deshmukh, Avni Kale, Suhani Shinde, Aryan Linge, Utkarsha Mule, Atharva Rahatekar, Sarika Taramale, Avni Akolkar, Soumitra Shukla and student teacher Sankalp Somani were honoured. The chief guest's citation of honour was read by Dr Alok Kumar. The programme was moderated by Charushila Kshirsagar.