Narayana's NSAT launched

Aurangabad, Oct 13: Narayana IIT JEE/NEET/ Foundation Institute recently launched the Narayana’s Scholastic Aptitude Test for class 5 to Class 12 students.

Director Dr Vishal Ladniya said this year as a special attraction, a trip to NASA for 5 students has been added.

For comfort of students, the examination will be held both online and offline. Dates for online exam are November 2 to 6, 2022 whereas the offline examination is scheduled on November 12 and 20. Offline Exam will be held from 11 am to 12 noon at the institute office near Akashavani Signal, Aurangabad. Many schools with a large number of students appearing for the test have facilitated the centre on their own premises. For details school student may contact 372233936/37/38. Registration is free and can be made visiting the website nsat.narayanagroup.com. Students appearing will be eligible for scholarship upto 100% based on marks obtained.