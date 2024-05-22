Narayanrao Karpe passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Narayanrao Karpe, a senior citizen from Intkheda died of old age on Wednesday afternoon. He was 90 and leaves behind two sons, a daughter and grandchildren. The last rites were performed in his native place at Javalban (Keij, Beed) this evening.

He was the father of Dr Rajesh Karpe, the management council member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and a former member State Backward Class Commission and Academic Council of Bamu.