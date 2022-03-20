Nath Shashti to be celebrated on March 25

Aurangabad, March 20:

The Nath Shashti will be celebrated with pomp in the Sant Eknath temple in Aurangpura on March 25. The Dahihandi will be broken after the kirtan of Govind Chaudhary Maharaj.

The Nath Shashti festival was not celebrated on a large scale for the last two years due to corona. But this year the festival will be celebrated on a large scale as the number of patients in the district have decreased. The shashti mahotsav started from March 17 at Aurangpura temple. Various religious programmes are being held every day with great enthusiasm. A grand procession of padukas of Sant Eknath Maharaj will be taken out on March 23 at 7 am. The Nath shashti will be celebrated on March 25. The Kalyache Kirtan will start at 4 pm and the dahi handi will be broken by Govind Maharaj at 6 pm. A kirtan is being performed every evening from 7 pm to 9 pm following bhajans and aarti. The temple trustees have appealed to the devotees to be present for the programme.