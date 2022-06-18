National Burhani Urdu secures 100 pc result

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 18:

National Burhani Urdu High School attained 100 per cent result in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. In all, 140 students had appeared for the examination and all of them passed. As many as, 22 students stood in merit, 89 in distinction, 28 in first class and one in second class, informed the school authorities.

Meritorious students with their percentage are Javeriya Anam (95.20), Md Rehan (94.60), Marya Tayyab (94.4), Zeeba Inamdar (94.40), Ayesha Naurain (94.00), Shaikh Khulsum (94), Kashaf al Qamar (92.80), Ayesha Pathan (92.40), Pathan Fatema (91.80), Syeda Maseerunisa (91.80), Ayesha Anam (91), Tahura (91), Waniya Firdous (90.80), Rida Fatema (90.80), Maliha Kausar (90.90), Syed Ibad-ul-Haq (90.60), Thareem Deshmukh (90.60), Iqra Khanam (90.60), Shaikh Md.Taha (90.40), Zoya Sanober (90.20), Sk. Abu Zaid (90), Sk. Areeba Anjum (90).