National conference on ‘Lead The Ed Future’ begins on Jan 10

Aurangabad: Mahatma Gandhi Mission’s Training Division ‘MGM Education Unlimited’ and MGM University will jointly organise a two-day national conference on ‘LEAD THE ED-FUTURE’ to be inaugurated at Rukhmini Auditorium on MGM Campus on January 10.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, chancellor of the university Ankushrao Kadam said that Dr Neharika Vohra, a professor from IIM (Ahmedabad) would deliver the keynote address.

Vice-Chancellor of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal and conference chairperson Ranjeet Kakkad said that there would be an exclusive focus on various aspects of 'K-12 Education and its Integration with Higher Education.

School owners, management, trustees, directors, principals and teachers will attend the conference.

Diverse themes related to 'New Formats of Education in the Future, Seeding School Culture, Concept Schools, School Architecture and Design, Cross-Curricular Integration and Well-being, -Marketing and Ethics in Education would also be addressed.

Dr Prabhat Ranjan (Vice-Chancellor, D Y Patil International University, Pune), Kiran Bir Sethi (founder - Design for Change), Geet Sethi (Co-founder -Olympic Gold Quest, World Champion - Billiards) and others will guide the participants.