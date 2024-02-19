National education conference on Feb 22

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada, Swami Ramanand Shikshan Prasarak Manda (Shahagad) and Yashwant Pratishtan (Ambad) will jointly organise a one-day national education conference at Ambad, on February 22 to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj.

Global Teacher Prize winner Ranjitsinha Disale will inaugurate the conference.Bamu management council member Dr Yogita Patil, Principal Chandrasen Kothawale, Dnyaneshwar Ubale, Manoj Ukirde and others will grace the inaugural ceremony.

Former vice-chancellor Dr Sudhir Gavhane will deliver the keynote address. Dutta Ware, Ranjitsinha Disale, Supriya Joshi, Jagdish Kude and Dr S G Shinde will hold discussions in a symposium in the second session.

Actor Rahul Solapurkar, former minister Rajesh Tope, Principal Dr Ajay Agarkar and others will grace the other sessions.