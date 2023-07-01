National level innovation challenge for startups by Magic

Fifth edition: Last date to apply August 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has launched the fifth edition of its annual innovation challenge, aimed at encouraging innovative startups that are development-oriented, job-creating and have the potential to contribute to the creation of intellectual property for the nation.

Giving more information in a press conference on Saturday, director of the organization, Prashant Deshpande, said that this year's competition will focus on the theme of eco-friendly lifestyle essential for sustainable development. The competition has separate evaluations and awards for startups at the prototype and revenue stages, with a combined prize money of approximately Rs 5 lakh along with incubation support at the Magic institute.

The competition is open to applicants of all age groups and fields, with no educational background requirement. The deadline for submission of online applications is August 5, and interested startups can visit Magic's social media channels for the latest updates or contact@magicincubation.com.

The competition has been launched in partnership with Maharashtra State Innovation Society and 3D Engineering. To apply for this competition, visit bit.ly/IFLC2023.