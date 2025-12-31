National Mathematics Day celebrated at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Mathematics and Statistics of the School of Basic and Applied Sciences, MGM University, organised a programme at the Aryabhatta Auditorium to celebrate National Mathematics Day on the birth anniversary of the great Indian Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Dr Sandeep Bahirat from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Jalna, interacted with the students on research in mathematics, the importance of mathematics in modern science, and its practical applications. Head of Department Dr Uttara Deshmukh made an introductory speech. Mehzabin Pathan proposed a vote of thanks. Dr K M Jadhav, Dr T S Pawar, S K Kale, Dr Firdaus Khan and Dr Asha Nale took special efforts for the success of the event.