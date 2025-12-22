National Mathematics Day celebrated in MCE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: National Mathematics Day was celebrated in Marathwada College of Education (MCE) on Monday. The day was celebrated on the birth anniversary of legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, recognising his immense contributions and raising awareness about the importance of mathematics.

Principal of MCE, Shaikh Imran Ramzan presided over the function.

IQAC coordinator Dr Kaneez Fatema, Dr Ansari Ahmed, Dr Mirza Mehfooz Baig and Dr Shaikh Kashifa Anjum were present on the stage.

Posters on Mathematicians and their contributions were prepared and displayed by B Ed students. Dr Kashifa Anjum and Dr Ansari spoke at the event.

Tayyaba Mehrooz conducted the proceedings of the programme while Zeba Shaikh proposed a vote of thanks. The " Infinity Mathematics Club” was also launched under the guidance of Dr Kashifa Anjum.