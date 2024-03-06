National Sci Day celebrated in RZCHLAR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Rafiq Zakaria Centre for Higher Learning and Advanced Research (RZCHLAR) organised various programmes to celebrate National Science Day on ‘Indigenous Technologies for Vikasit Bharat.’

Incharge director of the Centre Dr Muhammad Afzal inaugurated the week-long activities while Dr A.R Khan was the chief guest for the events.

Students participated in the poster presentations. They also shared their views regarding development in biotechnology and biomedicine in the era of AI which can help them to move towards innovation and entrepreneurship in future. The contests included Reactive Wonders Microtoons, Quizs, and MyPlate Champion’ to create awareness of traditional protein-rich food affordable for all.

Zarina Shaikh (Convenor) and Faculty members of Science (Microbiology, Chemistry, Zoology, Mathematics and Computer Science) worked for the success of the event.