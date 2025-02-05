National seminar on ‘1-nation-1 election’ on Feb 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Political Science ofDr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a national seminar on the important issue 'One Nation-One Election' at the CFART auditorium, on February 7.

It may be noted that the Central Government has approved a bill in Parliament to hold simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in all States in India.

Organiser and Registrar D. Prashant Amritkar said that the Department of Political Science would host the one-day national seminar on February 7. Former State Election Commissioner J S Sahariya will deliver the keynote address at the seminar.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari will preside over the function.

T P Singh (Banaras Hindu University) and Dr Mridul Nile, a political science scholar from

Mumbai University will guide on this occasion. The afternoon session will conclude with the reading of research papers.

Coordinator Dr. Prashant Amritkar and head of the department Dr. Suja Shakir appealed to students, researchers, professors, and political science scholars to participate in the seminar.