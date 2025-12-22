National seminar on ‘Entrepreneurship Development’ held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A seminar titled "Entrepreneurship Development as a Career" was recently held at the Rabindranath Tagore Auditorium of Deogiri College.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Department of Commerce and Management Studies of the college and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Vice President of MSP Mandal Shaikh Salim Shaikh Ahmed was the chief guest, while acting principal Dr Ravi Patil, Vice Principals Dr Ganesh Mohite, Dr Aparna Taware, Dr Basavaraj Lakshete and Dr Rajesh Lahane were also present.

Dr Mohd Razaullah Khan (Director, Staff College, Directorate of Distance and Online Education, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad) participated as the keynote speaker via online mode.

In his introductory remarks, Dr Rajesh Lahane stated that choosing entrepreneurship development as a career means building and running one's own business instead of working for someone else, and focusing on innovation and risk-taking.

Shaikh Salim commended the Commerce Department for organising this seminar for the students.