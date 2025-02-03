National shooter Geeta Mhaske gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Geeta Mhaske, the national shooter, in Economics.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Development of Traditional Farming and Sericulture Farmers in Marathwada: A Comparative Study’ under the guidance of Dr Ganesh Gawande, research guide and head of the Department of Economics, College of Badnapur, Jalna.

While doing her research, Geeta has also won the honour of becoming State Champion twice and bagged eleven medals at the State and national levels.