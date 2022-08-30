National Sports Day at ACE Academy

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 30, 2022 11:15 PM 2022-08-30T23:15:02+5:30 2022-08-30T23:15:02+5:30

Principal Inderpreet garlanded the portrait of Major Dhyanchand. Sports Head Srushti Mhaske led the programme of the day.

National Sports Day at ACE Academy

Principal Inderpreet garlanded the portrait of Major Dhyanchand. Sports Head Srushti Mhaske led the

programme of the day. Samarth Kharat gave information about Major Dhyanchand. Sports teacher Akshay Sonawane and Narayan Shinde guided students. Inter–house sport events like Kho–Kho and Kabaddi were organised. Students learnt the importance of sports in developing the multiple qualities like sense of togetherness, leadership skills, stamina, physical strength, planning, strategy and team work.

