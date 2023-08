National Sports Day at River Dale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: River Dale High School celebrated National Sports Day. Information about Major Dhyan Chand, Indian Field Hockey player whose birthday is commemorated as National Sports Day, was given.

The school has been organising a special period everyday during which several sports like kabaddi, football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, Wushu, Chess and Kho kho are played. Students have excelled in various interschool and DSO sports.