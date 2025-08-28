National Sports Day puts spotlight on Sambhajinagar’s sporting hurdles

Raj PatilChhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City coaches marked National Sports Day by celebrating young talent and stressing that without proper grounds, infrastructure, and trained coaches, Sambhajinagar’s sports future hangs in the balance.

Today, under the theme “Yek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein”, National Sports Day was observed. On this occasion, city coaches emphasised the importance of dedicating one hour to sports and the opportunities it creates for students. According to coaches and experts, there is a severe lack of infrastructure for outdoor sports like football and cricket. They stressed that while the future of athletes in the city looks bright, the shortage of trained coaches remains a major concern, forcing many students to train themselves. G. Sreekanth continues to motivate students, ensuring that schools producing remarkable talent are recognised for example, being titled as a “badminton school” in their respective villages. At present, the city has five turf grounds, but plans are underway to increase this number to 15. Infrastructure and technology are also being developed in 13 municipal corporation schools, informed Dnyanadeo Sangle, program officer of the CSMC under the guidance of G. Sreekanth.

Lack of sports infra

"There are more students but less infrastructure. Only two swimming pools exist in the city, one municipal and one private, making it hard to accommodate all. Still, G. Sreekant has done remarkable work in grooming talent."

– Abhay Deshmukh, senior triathlon coach

Ground shortage issue

"Students are increasing but playgrounds are not sufficient for them. Sports played in smaller spaces are growing, while ground-based sports are suffering. This is the most important concern we face."

– Surendra Modi, BAMU athletic coach

‘One hour for sports’

"We ensured one hour of sports in every primary and secondary school. At 11 am, sports teachers guided students through workshops, explaining awards and opportunities. When students know the scope and achievements in sports, their interest surely grows."

– Bajirao Desai, district sports officer