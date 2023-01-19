National startup day and innovation week celebrated

Aurangabad: On behalf of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and ministry of commerce and industry, startup India innovation week was organized from January 10 to 16 to celebrate the Indian startup ecosystem as well as the National Startup Day. Magic institute also organized meetings, conferences, LearnNext workshops, training camp, seminars and mentoring workshops in this week.

On January 11, Magic LearnNext organized a seminar on investment in startups in association with Capita. Vice president, Capita, Shrikant Prabhu, guided the startups. Suhas Rautmare spoke on startups and opportunities for MSMEs in the defense sector. On January 12, a round table conference on the future of the incubation ecosystem in Marathwada was organized in collaboration with Maharashtra State Innovation Society and MAGIC. On January 13, a programme on ‘My Skills My Business' was organized at ITI Institute. Magic director Sunil Raithatha interacted with the students. On January 15, W20 India chair Dr Sandhya Purecha and chief coordinator Dharitri Patnaik interacted with women entrepreneurs and startups at Magic. On January 16, a special seminar on 'Opportunities for Startups and Small Entrepreneurs' was organised at Deogiri college.