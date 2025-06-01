National Youth Camp inaugurated at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A seven-day national youth camp jointly organised by MGM University and the National Youth Organisation (NYO) of Wardha was inaugurated at MGM Vidya Aranyam, Gandheli, on Sunday. This camp is being held under the guidance of Ankushrao Kadam (Chancellor, MGM University) and Kumar Prashant (president, Gandhi Peace Foundation).

The main theme of the camp is “Freedom, Equality and Democracy”, and youth from across the country are coming together to reflect and engage in enriching dialogue on the fundamental values of the Indian Constitution.

During this camp, the students will participate in various sessions based on eco-friendly lifestyle, social harmony and responsible citizenship. Programmes like Yoga, Shramdaan, interfaith prayers, evening Chaupal, games, patriotic songs and cultural events are being conducted in the camp.

Prerna Desai, Dr Vishwajit, Daya Singh, Shriram Jadhav, Dr John Chelladurai, Manoj Thackeray and others will guide participants and arrange interactions on Environment Day, Revolution Day and Yoga Day. The experts will have inspiring dialogue and enlightenment for the youth throughout this week.