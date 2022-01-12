National Youth Day at MGM Clover Dale

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

National Youth Day and Rajmata Jijau birth anniversary were celebrated at MGM Clover Dale school online. A Samvad Session was organised virtually. The chief guest and the speaker of the session Anant Bhagwat (Radheshyam Foundation) highlighted the need to propagate rational thinking and enhance the decision-making power of the youth. He further said that youths are the most important part who take the country ahead and that's why today's youth should be well-versed with the sacrifices of our leaders and their families. He narrated beautiful stories from the life of Swami Vivekananda, Ramkrishna Paramhans and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He focused on the struggles of Rajmata Jijabai in building the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Dhanalaxmi Vittore anchored the programme. Unnati Kapkar introduced the guest and Sanjana Patni proposed a vote of thanks.

Varsha Potdar guided the organisers Suraj Shinde, Ankush Sanadhan, Dr Surekha Lakkas, Manjusha Shirse, Ashwini Davne, Madur Kapoor, Jawariya Hussan and Isha Lakhani.