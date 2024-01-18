Naveli Deshmukh becomes state's ‘Ambassador of Youth Tourism’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In a move to promote tourism among the younger generation, the Maharashtra department of tourism and cultural affairs has appointed Miss India Universe Naveli Deshmukh as the state's ‘Ambassador of Youth Tourism’ for the year 2024-25.

The announcement was made recognizing Deshmukh's contributions as a youth icon and resident of the state's tourism capital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Her role will be to champion the diverse travel experiences offered by Maharashtra, inspiring young people to explore the state's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and vibrant urban landscapes.