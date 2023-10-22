Navratri Festival ninth day dedicated to Siddhidatri Devi

The number of siddhis is stated to be eighteen in the Sri Krishna Janma volume of Brahmavaivarta Purana. Their names are as follows- Anima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakamya, Mahima, Ishitwa/Vashitwa, Sarva Kamavasayita, Sarvadnya, Durashravan, Parkayapraveshan, Waksiddhi, Kalpavrukshatva, Shrushti, Saharkar, Nasamarthya, Amaratva, Sarvanyaykatva, Bhavna and Siddhi!

Mother Siddhidatri can bestow all kinds of siddhis on devotees and seekers. It is said in Devi Purana that even Lord Shankar himself has received all achievements from Devi. Because of this, half of Shiva Shankar's body became that of the Goddess. Hence it came to be called `Ardhanarinateshwar'. Mata Siddhidatri has four hands. Conch in one hand, chakra in the other, lotus in the third and mace in the fourth. Goddess is seated on Kamalasana. Also she has chosen a lion as her vehicle. Goddess Siddhidatri is worshiped on the ninth day of the Navratri festival. A seeker who worships the Goddess according to scriptures becomes eligible for all achievements. Nothing on earth remains inaccessible to him.

Just as we strive to be leaders in our field of work, we should all surrender to Siddhidatri to achieve perfection in our work. By the grace of the goddess, the interest in the world decreases and the mind becomes detached. The ability to digest pleasure and pain increases and the doors of self-salvation are opened for the devotees.