NCP (AP) to take on BJP–Shinde Sena in 59 seats

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Eight candidates of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) will be in direct contests with candidates from the AIMIM and the Congress. In these seats, there are no candidates from the BJP or the Shinde Sena. Even in such constituencies, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has stepped forward assertively.

The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) was the first to announce its exit from the Mahayuti alliance. The party has fielded 76 candidates in the municipal elections, of whom 59 are directly contesting against BJP and Shinde Sena candidates. In this election, candidates from nine major parties, along with independents, are testing their fortunes. After the party released its first list of candidates, it marked the beginning of the break-up of the Mahayuti. Keeping caste-based politics and social engineering in mind, the party has finalised its candidates. Despite lacking a strong organisational base, the decision to field 76 candidates has raised eyebrows not only within the BJP and the Shinde Sena, but also among the AIMIM and the Congress.

City party president Abhijit Deshmukh said, “ In 59 seats, our candidates will be in direct contests with those of the Shinde Sena and the BJP. Therefore, the real battle will be between them and us. In some places, we are also contesting against the AIMIM and the Congress, and we are confident of delivering the expected performance there as well.”

BJP rebels join hands…

At the eleventh hour, rebel leaders from the BJP chose to don the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) ‘clock’ symbol. Moreover, those BJP rebels who did not withdraw their nominations were personally visited and supported by city president Deshmukh. While it is still not clear what precise political strategy the NCP is pursuing, all eyes are on how rapidly the hands of the ‘clock’ move amid the political dust storm.