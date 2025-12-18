NCP demands 35 seats from BJP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first meeting between the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) group regarding the grand alliance for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections was held on Thursday afternoon.

The NCP put forward a proposal to the BJP, demanding 35 seats through negotiations in the meeting that was held at the party office in Chikalthana. This includes 25 seats in Muslim-majority areas and 10 seats in other wards.

It was decided in the meeting that the NCP is preparing with the intention of winning more seats in Muslim-majority areas.

City president Kishor Shitole said that the preliminary discussions in the first phase were completed.

Former Mayor Bapu Ghadmode, Prashant Desarda and Samir Rajurkar from the BJP and NCP city president Abhijit Deshmukh, Sunil Magre, Datta Bhange and others discussed seat allocation within the alliance.

The NCP had alleged that they had not received any communication from the BJP two days ago, while the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, also part of the Mahayuti, had accused the NCP of unilaterally announcing some candidates.