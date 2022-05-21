NCP performs arti of PM Modi during agitation

Aurangabad, May 21:

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) activists held an agitation against the rising inflation and unemployment at Kranti Chowk on Saturday. The activists played old audio clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech criticizing the rising prices of fuel on loudspeakers. The activists also performed arti on PM Modi and prayed to lower the inflation.

The protestors carried placards with PM Modi's smiling face in their hands and under it was written 'Yahi Hai Acche Din Bharatvasiyo'. Two replicas of petrol pumps displaying the changing prices before and after the elections were kept in front of the agitators. Slogans like 'Abki Bar, Youth Unemployed', 'Acche Din Aye Kya Nahi' were being raised by the activists.

The agitation took place under the guidance of State president of Nationalist Youth Congress Mehboob Sheikh. NCP city youth president Dr Mayur Sonawane, working president Kayyum Shaikh, district president Bhausaheb Tarmale, Kailash Patil, city president Khawaja Sharfoddin, Paithan tehsil president Appasaheb Nirmal and other activists participated in the agitation.