NCP supremo Sharad Pawar halts in city

- He will be proceeding to Jalna tomorrow morning.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 15:

The NCP president and former union defence minister Sharad Pawar has arrived in the city on Friday evening. After concluding the programme at Jalgaon, he has arrived here to halt in the city.

The NCP leaders and activists accorded him warm welcome at the Chikalthana Airport. In the backdrop of Silver Oak incident, tight security was deployed at the airport.

While returning from the airport, Pawar also accepted the felicitation by the city president of Nationalist Youth Congress, Mayur Sonawane and former corporator Motilal Jagtap at Mukundwadi.

He will be halting at a five-star hotel situated on Jalna Road tonight.Tight security was maintained at the hotel as well.

Meanwhile, all the visitors were informed that Pawar will not be meeting anybody.MGM’s Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam and his colleagues went to meet him in the hotel.

As per schedule, Pawar was supposed to proceed Jalna after end of Jalgaon function, but now, he will halt in the city and proceed to Jalna tomorrow (April 16) morning.He will be attending a function of the state health minister Rajesh Tope tomorrow. Meanwhile, the NCP president avoided to speak to mediapersons in Aurangabad.

NCP district president Kailas Patil, MLC Satish Chavan, city president Khwaja Sharfoddin, Mushtaq Ahmed, Kamal Farooqui, Abdul Qadeer Maulana and many other office-bearers and activists were present to welcome him at the airport.