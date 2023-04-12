NDPS cell seize 1 kg cannabis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) prevention cell arrested Accused Mohd Wasim Mohd Salim (Kaziwada, Bhadkal Gate) for hoarding 1 Kg cannabis in the wee hours of Wednesday, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

The cell received the information that Mohd Wasim has stocked cannabis in his house. The officers conducted the raid and seized 913 grams of cannabis worth Rs 18,260 and Rs 22,160 cash and other articles. Based on the complaint lodged by constable Mangesh Harne, a case has been registered against Salim with the City Chowk police station. The police action was executed by API Sudhir Wagh, constabulary staff Nitin Deshmukh, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Rajaram Wagh, Sunil Pawar, Datta Dubhalkar, Prajakta Waghmare and others.