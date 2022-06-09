NDPS detects Jalgaon connection in selling of banned pills in Waluj

Aurangabad, June 9:

Waluj MIDC police have arrested a chemist from Jalgaon for illegally supplying narcotic drugs or psychoactive drugs through mediators in Waluj Industrial Estate. The court awarded three days of police custody remand (PCR) to Mohammed Altaf Nisar Shaikh (47, Jalgaon) in the case.

One week ago, the NDPS Cell conducted a raid in Jogeshwari and arrested Gautam Laxman Tribhuvan (30, Lakhani in Vaijapur) for his involvement in selling the pills of psychoactive drugs. The accused was temporarily staying in Jogeshwari and selling the banned pills in the above industrial area. The cops seized a stock of pills and a two-wheeler, all valuing Rs 1 lakh, from his possession. During the investigation, Gautam informed that he has bought the pills from a chemist shop in Jalgaon district.

Acting upon the information, the squad comprising assistant police inspector Gautam Wavale, assistant PSI Pathan and constable Agrawal reached Jalgaon and held the chemist and brought him to the city. Meanwhile, the process to cancel his license has been done, said police inspector Sandeep Gurme.