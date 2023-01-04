Need to have profound scientific consciousness

Aurangabad: “There are tremendous research and innovation opportunities in India that is known as a country of youths. For this, young scientists should have profound scientific consciousness,” said Dr Ashok Dhavan, former vice-chancellor and agriculture scientist.

He was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the two-day university-level science festival ‘Avishkar’ held at CFART in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the function while Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, director of Students of Development Board Dr Mustajeeb Khan, principal Dr Babasaheb Thombre. The winners were presented with prizes.

Dr Ashok Dhavan said that students are hungry for new knowledge, so, teachers should keep themselves updated. He also stressed the need for spending six per cent of the total GDP on research.

VC Dr Yeole said that syllabi are being developed for students as a centre point. He said that the research should be useful for society.

Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that a total of 338 teams comprising 530 students participated in the festival.

Dr Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Kailas Ambhure proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Satish Bhalshnakar, Dr Vishnu Patil, Dr Prashant Ambad and others worked for the success of the event.