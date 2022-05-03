NEET can be cleared with strong determination

Aurangabad, May 3:

AIB Coaching Classes organised a guidance camp on ‘NEET’ for parents and students at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Sunday.

Briefing the audience, director Dr Bhaskar Shinde said, in the competitive world, parents should understand the capacity of the children and accordingly guide him in his studies. If the students are determined and have the passion for hard work, they can easily clear NEET. The parents should take timely review of the progress of the children, he said.

50 students were felicitated for gaining scholarships. Dr Mrunali Shinde inagurated the camp. Rameshwar Trimukhe conducted the proceedings.