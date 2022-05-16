NEET-PG admit card made available online

Aurangabad, May 16:

The admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-postgraduate (NEET-PG)-2022 was made available online on Monday. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the national level examination online on May 21, between 9 am and 12.30 pm.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance test for admission to various MD, MS and PG diploma courses. Candidates in possession of an MBBS degree or provisional pass certificate and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete it before the prescribed cut-off date may appear in NEET.

Court refuses to postpone test

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court in its judgement delivered last week refused to postpone the NEET examination stating the delay would cause unavailability of doctors and seriously affect patient care. A doctor had filed a petition requesting the SC to postpone it.

Number seats to be filled through test

More than 725 seats for PG and diploma courses were filled last year through the examination in the State.

The course-wise seats are as follows; MD (456 seats), MS (138 ) and PG Diploma (134).

Instructions for candidates

--Candidates were advised to familiarise themselves with the location of the test centre and plan travel time accordingly.

--They have to reach the test centres on or before the reporting time.

--Late entry to the examination premises is not permitted under any circumstances.

--There will be no entry inside the test centre without verification of Government-issued photo identification proof in original.

--Candidates will not be allowed to take prohibited items inside the examination centre.

--Any candidate found guilty of adopting any unfair means during the test is liable to be penalised