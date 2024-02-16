NEET UG 2024: Pushing wards of NRIs to face hardship

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment is prevailing amongst the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) staying in the Gulf and other foreign countries as the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the recently released Information Bulletin 2024 has hinted that it will not be conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), for their wards abroad.

The relatives of NRIs staying in the city claimed that the NTA’s decision would create financial burden on the NRIs staying abroad. The agency is pushing the wards aspiring to become a doctor to face hardship, they stressed.

According to sources, “There were 14 NEET-UG centres outside India in 2023. It includes seven from Gulf countries – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Doha, Muscat, Riyadh, and Sharjah - and seven from other countries – Bangkok, Colombo, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama and Singapore. These students paid Rs 9,500 examination fee as well.

However, this year, the NEET-UG 2024 information bulletin, does not mention about the examination centres outside India. The bulletin displays the list of 554 centres from different states of India. Besides, the fees column is also deprived of any information about the fees (to be paid) for the students outside India. This decision has become worrisome for the NRI parents since February 9.”

“The NRIs fear that either their wards would be missing the opportunity or they will have to select a centre in India and arrive with the family members. This will be financially burdening them. As they would have to buy air tickets, make separate lodging arrangements (if not available) for wards till the test is conducted, etc,” stressed the sources.

What about goodwill with Gulf, other countries?

Adds a disappointed NRI on anonymity, “I am hopeful that the NTA will realise the mistake and declare centres outside India. The NRIs are already struggling to maintain their livelihoods. The cost of living abroad is already escalating in foreign countries and meeting family expenses for survival is also becoming challenging. In such a situation, the NTA is forcing their wards to face hardship.”

“ India is maintaining goodwill relations with nearly all the Gulf countries on one hand and on the other hand the examination centres are not being opened their wards outside India. Hence prompt decision in this regard should be taken as the last date to submit the NEET-UG 2024 form is March 9.”