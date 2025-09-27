Negligence in investigation; Action on Officers if bail granted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Conduct serious crime investigations diligently. If, due to the negligence of investigating officers, accused persons are granted bail prematurely, the matter should be probed and strict action taken against the concerned officer, Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra has instructed. Additionally, he directed that officers-in-charge must visit every village within their police station jurisdiction.

On the occasion of upcoming festivals, Mishra held a district police meeting attended by Police Superintendent Vinaykumar Rathod, Additional Superintendent Annapurna Singh, and the officers-in-charge of 24 police stations across the district. Mishra reviewed flood-affected villages and instructed officers to visit each village, maintain constant coordination with the NDRF during flood situations, and conduct drills to handle emergencies effectively.

Strict action on officers if bail granted

It has been observed that in many serious crimes, accused are unexpectedly granted bail, often due to laxity on the part of investigating officers. Emphasizing this, Mishra issued strict instructions to the officers-in-charge. Investigating officers must file the charge sheet for every case in court within 90 days. If bail is granted to an accused due to the officer’s negligence in a serious crime, strict action must be taken against that officer.