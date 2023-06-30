Neighbours booked for abetting for suicide

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An old man committed suicide by hanging himself due to torture from the neighbours in the N-1 Cidco area on June 28. The deceased Kishor Appadev Mulay wrote a letter before the suicide and held the neighbours responsible. A case of abetting suicide has been registered with five persons in this regard with the Cidco MIDC police station. The accused have been identified as neighbours Uday Kulkarni, his wife Kalpana, daughter Smita, her husband Abhishek Bhalerao, and another daughter Sapna.

Police said Muley lived with his wife and mother in N-1, Cidco area. His neighbours made changes in the construction of the house, due to which, the rainwater frequently entered the house of Muley. He and Uday Kulkarni had the houses on a common plot. In 1991, Kulkarni erected a parfait wall. Without taking the permission of Muley, Kulkarni constructed the second floor in 2021. The original construction was destroyed for the new construction due to which, Muley’s house had cracks in it. He complained about the changes to the town planning department but did not get any justice. The neighbours used to torture him by abusing him frequently. On June 20, Muley tried to convince his neighbours, but Kulkarni insulted him. Under depression, he hanged himself on June 28.

He wrote a letter in which he wrote that Kulkarni and Bhalerao abused him and his mother. He was fed up with frequent insults and hence he is committing suicide, he wrote in the letter. Accordingly, a case has been registered with five persons, said PI Gautam Patare.